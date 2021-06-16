Left Menu

Two drivers die after their trucks collided in UP

PTI | Mahoba | Updated: 16-06-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 13:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two drivers died on Wednesday when their trucks collided head-on in Kabrai area here, police said.

Prinshu Pal (22) and Shivkumar (35) succumbed to the burns they got in the accident which took place at around 4 am on Kanpur Road, Station House Officer Dinesh Singh said.

The trucks were seized and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Police said that one of the trucks was going towards Kanpur carrying stones, while the other truck was coming from Kanpur when the accident took place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

