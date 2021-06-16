Power consumption grows 9.3 pc in first half of June

Power consumption in the country grew by 9.3 per cent in the first half of June to 55.86 billion units (BU), indicating a slow recovery in commercial and industrial electricity demand, according to power ministry data.

Power consumption was recorded at 51.10 BU in the first half of June last year (June 1 to 15), the data showed.

Advertisement

According to experts, the recovery in power consumption and demand was slow in the first half of June despite the low base of last year, which indicates a slow recovery in commercial and industrial demand.

In the entire June last year, power consumption slumped by nearly 11 per cent to 105.08 BU from 117.98 BU over the same month in 2019, mainly due to fewer economic activities amid COVID-induced restrictions.

Experts are of the view that the recovery in power demand and consumption in the rest of June is not likely to be robust because of the early onset of Monsoon.

In the first fifteen days of May (from May 1 to 15) this year, power consumption was 55.23 BU despite lockdown restrictions imposed by many states amid the second wave of COVID-19.

Thus, a month-on-month comparison indicates that power consumption grew marginally by 1.14 percent in the first half of June.

Peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day witnessed a growth of over 6.6 per cent in the first half of June at 174.09 GW (recorded on June 9), compared to 163.30 GW on June 11 last year.

Peak power demand met in the first half of June 2019 was 182.45 (recorded on June 14).

The peak demand in the entire June (2020) slumped to 164.98 GW from 182.45 GW in the same month in 2019.

Experts believe robust recovery in commercial and industrial power consumption as well as demand is likely from July onwards as many states are easing local restrictions amid a decline in number of daily new positive cases of COVID-19.

Last year, the government had imposed a lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown was eased in a phased manner, but had hit the economic and commercial activities and resulted in lower commercial and industrial demand for electricity in the country.

Power consumption in April 2021, saw year-on-year growth of nearly 38.5 per cent. The second wave of COVID-19 started in the middle of April this year and affected the recovery in commercial and industrial power demand as states started imposing restrictions in the latter part of the month.

Power consumption in the country witnessed a 7.9 per cent year-on-year growth in May at 110.17 billion units (BU) despite a low base in the same month of 2020.

In May this year, peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day touched the highest level of 168.78 GW and recorded a growth of over 1.5 per cent over 166.22 GW (peak met) recorded in the same month in 2020.

Power consumption in February this year (leap year) was recorded at 103.25 BU compared to 103.81 BU a year ago.

In March this year, power consumption grew nearly 22 per cent to 120.63 BU, compared to 98.95 BU in the same month of 2020.

After a gap of six months, power consumption had recorded a 4.6 per cent year-on-year growth in September 2020 and 11.6 per cent in October 2020.

In November 2020, the power consumption growth slowed to 3.12 per cent, mainly due to the early onset of winters.

In December 2020, it grew by 4.5 per cent, while this was 4.4 per cent higher in January 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)