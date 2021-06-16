UK's Truss seeks progress with U.S. to end Airbus-Boeing dispute
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 14:13 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British trade minister said she wanted to make progress in talks in London on Wednesday with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on ending a dispute over aircraft subsidies.
"I also want to make progress on ending the Airbus/Boeing dispute and finding a permanent solution that works for industries in both nations," Truss said in a statement.
Advertisement
"By focusing on these shared ambitions and drawing a line under senseless trade disputes we can take our trade relationship to new heights and build back better from Covid-19."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Airbus
- Katherine Tai
- Boeing
- British
- Truss
- U.S.
- new heights
- London
Advertisement
ALSO READ
After tough Bolshoi training, British ballerina sets eyes on world stage
British midcaps hit record high on industrials, factory data boost
INSIGHT-The $15 billion jet dilemma facing Boeing's CEO
INSIGHT-The $15 billion jet dilemma facing Boeing's CEO
British shares muted ahead of economic data; airlines skid