Timex appoints Ex-ADIDAS executive Manoj Juneja as VP - Sales & Marketing

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-06-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 14:41 IST
Watch manufacturer Timex Group India on Wednesday announced the appointment of former ADIDAS India executive Manoj Juneja as Vice President Sales & Marketing.

An experienced leader, he brings with him over two decades of deep understanding of the consumer goods segment of the Indian market, a Timex Group India statement said.

Juneja had spearheaded the sales and e-commerce vertical for the ADIDAS India and prior to that worked with LG Electronics, it said.

Managing Director, Timex Group India, Sharmila Sahai, said: ''Given his expertise in Sales & Marketing across offline and online channels for some of the most respected and popular global brands, I am confident that we will further strengthen our reach in India across retail and e- commerce.'' PTI RS ROH ROH

