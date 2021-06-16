Timex appoints Ex-ADIDAS executive Manoj Juneja as VP - Sales & Marketing
- Country:
- India
Watch manufacturer Timex Group India on Wednesday announced the appointment of former ADIDAS India executive Manoj Juneja as Vice President Sales & Marketing.
An experienced leader, he brings with him over two decades of deep understanding of the consumer goods segment of the Indian market, a Timex Group India statement said.
Juneja had spearheaded the sales and e-commerce vertical for the ADIDAS India and prior to that worked with LG Electronics, it said.
Managing Director, Timex Group India, Sharmila Sahai, said: ''Given his expertise in Sales & Marketing across offline and online channels for some of the most respected and popular global brands, I am confident that we will further strengthen our reach in India across retail and e- commerce.'' PTI RS ROH ROH
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COVID-19 aid: Indian-American NGO raises USD 100000 for specially abled people in India
Philippines extends ban on travel from India, six other countries
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expresses solidarity with India
India reports 127,510 new COVID-19 infections, 2,795 deaths
WHO names COVID-19 variants 1st found in India as 'Kappa' and 'Delta'