CIIE.CO Partners With Omidyar Network India to Launch Citizen Innovation Lab

Citizen Innovation Lab will catalyze innovation and entrepreneurial intervention across areas of CivicTech, PropTech, and LegalTech Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India CIIE.CO, the innovation continuum for the change-makers, and Omidyar Network India, an investment firm focused on social impact, have joined hands to launch the Citizen Innovation Lab - a platform that will redefine how innovation and entrepreneurship come together in areas of CivicTech, PropTech, and LegalTech.

• CivicTech: Technologies that enable governments to be more efficient and effective in public service delivery and empower citizens to engage and participate better in governance.

• PropTech: Technologies that impart and improve exclusivity, transferability, and enforcement of land and property rights holistically for all citizen groups.

• LegalTech: Technologies that enable easier access to justice and faster service delivery while increasing process efficiencies in the judicial system.

The platform will focus on bringing together stakeholders across the three sectors to identify gaps that need to be addressed and ways to leverage technology while channeling entrepreneurship.

The current entrepreneurship ecosystem in these sectors is plagued by multiple bottlenecks and addressing these, the partnership will help enable entrepreneurial ecosystems in these areas through interventions on three fronts: 1. Competencies: ​Strengthening skills and capabilities of various stakeholders in the ecosystem i.e. city clusters, academic institutions, entrepreneurs, mentors, and potential investors 2. Collaboration​: Bringing in practitioners to share their sector and industry knowledge through workshops 3. Capital​: Evangelizing and providing builder capital and attracting more and different forms of funding and capital providers The Lab will focus on in-depth research on gaps and opportunities in these sectors by engaging with diverse stakeholders across startups, industry, government, and policy. Through multiple sprints for upcoming entrepreneurs from across cities, the Lab will give a platform to startups to create robust solutions. "Ever since its inception, CIIE.CO has endeavored to identify and fill critical gaps in India's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. The need for startups to build solutions for citizens has become critical in the recent past. As a country pushing hard to emerge from the clutches of a ruthless virus, it is imperative to apply tech and entrepreneurial thinking to solve some of the biggest challenges facing citizens. The Citizen Innovation Lab by CIIE.CO and Omidyar Network India will catalyze this goal. Through sharp and robust research, determined startup support, and powerful incubation, the Lab will aim to infuse more entrepreneurial problem solving for hard problems in the three key sectors - CivicTech, Property Rights Tech, and LegalTech," said Kunal Upadhyay, CEO, CIIE.CO.

"COVID-19 has upended the status quo globally especially in services that depend on state-citizen interaction. Courts, governments, municipalities are digitizing with a new zeal and at an unparalleled pace. This means that an inflection point is developing a new digital infrastructure (e.g. RERA stack) and open data ecosystems combine with the urgency for delivering digital solutions. A confluence of innovation and entrepreneurship in fields such as civic engagement, property rights, and access to justice can substantively transform citizen access to services," said Shilpa Kumar, Partner, Omidyar Network India. About CIIE.CO CIIE.CO is The Innovation Continuum. This continuum spreads across incubation, acceleration, speed and growth funding, and research. Founded at IIM Ahmedabad in 2002, as an academic center, CIIE.CO has grown and pivoted to include acceleration, incubation, investment, research, and publication. Overall, we have aimed at filling the multiple, ever-evolving gaps in the Indian innovation-driven entrepreneurship space in many ways. Among various initiatives, CIIE.CO has conceptualized and hosted India's first accelerator, created India's first and so far the only cleantech-focused fund, accelerated over 1000 entrepreneurs, invested in over 160 startups, inspired over a million with their publications, including Stay Hungry Stay Foolish.

All the initiatives on the innovation continuum are aimed at supporting fearless, innovation-driven entrepreneurs. Working with like-minded partners like corporates, government agencies, investors and academia, helps us push harder towards co-creating exponential change.

About Omidyar Network India Omidyar Network India invests in bold entrepreneurs who help create a meaningful life for every Indian, especially the hundreds of millions of Indians in low-income and lower-middle-income populations, ranging from the poorest among us to the existing middle class. To drive empowerment and social impact at scale, we work with entrepreneurs in the private, nonprofit and public sectors, who are tackling India's hardest and most chronic problems. We make equity investments in early-stage enterprises and provide grants to nonprofits in the areas of Digital Society, Education, Emerging Tech, Financial Inclusion, Governance & Citizen Engagement, and Property Rights. Omidyar Network India is part of The Omidyar Group, a diverse collection of companies, organizations, and initiatives, supported by philanthropists Pam and Pierre Omidyar, founder of eBay.

