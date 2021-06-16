Left Menu

EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter

Johnson & Johnson is expected to miss its COVID-19 vaccine supply target to the European Union for the second quarter after about 20 million doses were banned for use out of precaution over safety concerns, a EU Commission spokesman said.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-06-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 15:24 IST
EMA said in a statement to Reuters that 17 million doses had been forbidden from being used in the EU. "Following the non-release of these batches, the company is not expected to be in a position to deliver 55 million doses by the end of this quarter," which it had committed to shipping under its contract, the EU commission spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

