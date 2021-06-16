Left Menu

European Commission raises 20 billion Euro for COVID recovery

The European Commission has raised 20 billion Euro USD 24.2 billion through a 10-year bond as part of its plans to finance the 27-nation blocs recovery from the coronavirus crisis.EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the inaugural transaction of the NextGeneration EU program is the largest ever institutional bond issuance in Europe.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 16-06-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 15:32 IST
European Commission raises 20 billion Euro for COVID recovery
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission has raised 20 billion Euro (USD 24.2 billion) through a 10-year bond as part of its plans to finance the 27-nation bloc's recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the inaugural transaction of the NextGeneration EU program is the largest ever institutional bond issuance in Europe. The money will help finance the national recovery plans devised by member states to get their economies back on track.

Von der Leyen said the bond was priced at “very attractive terms” and that the European Union will pay less than 0.1 per cent interest on it.

“Europe is attractive,” she said. “By the end of this year, we expect to have issued around 100 billion in bonds and bills.” To finance the stimulus, the EU's executive arm said it will raise from capital markets up to an estimated €800 billion by the end of 2026. In total, member states have agreed on a 1.8 trillion-euro budget and pandemic recovery package.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021