Synq.Fit tie-up with Les Mills; brings comprehensive smart fitness solutions at home

• The partnership enables Synq.Fit users access Les Mills international quality of fitness content to customers’ homes.

New Delhi, June 16, 2021: Synq.Fit, a new age connected fitness company which launched the Synq.Fit bike has recently partnered with Les Mills – an eminent international fitness platform to provide its user base with premium, international fitness content at home. As part of the tie-up, Synq.Fit users will have access to international award-winning content anytime from their Synq.Fit bike alongside in-house content created by the company. Connected fitness has become a lucrative market that brings next-gen fitness revolution in the industry. These on-demand workouts streamed to high-end, smart training equipment are fuelling the market growth. With Synq.Fit and Les Mills partnership, users can expect a variety of premium , immersive and interactive content that will broaden the range of trainings available to the Indian Fitness Consumers.

The Synq.Fit users can access Les Mills personalized content that includes the world’s renowned trainings like Bodypump- ideal for anyone looking to get lean, toned and fit. It also offers Bodycombat training session which is a high-intensity no contact martial arts-inspired workout and GRIT – a short high-intensity interval training workouts to improve cardiovascular strength, build up lean muscle mass and tone the body.

Commenting on the tie-up, Mr. Pratik Sud, Co-Founder of Synq.fit, said“We are elated to have Les Mills on board with us and can’t wait to jumpstart this collaboration with them. Many of our users have experienced Les Mills training at premium gyms across the country, now they can enjoy the same experience on their Synq.Fit connected fitness devices” “While ensuring that our content offers the highest international quality and is familiar to a wide range of users, we are excited to offer unlimited access to world-class workouts from Les Mills,” he added. Speaking about the same, Glen Stollery, CEO, Les Mills India, Middle East & Africa, said “Les Mills is incredibly excited to launch our partnership with Synq.Fit, the first of its kind in India. The combination of Synq.Fit’s innovative connected fitness solutions and Les Mills’ best in class exercise content means Synq.Fit community will get an outstanding workout experience every time.

Synq.Fit is the first connected fitness platform offering access to unlimited, premium fitness content on its bikes. The international fitness platform’s content will be available to the users on Synq.Fit’s smart bike and other connected fitness devices in the future. It will be a part of the Synq.Fit offerings for all of its customers and will be offered as part of the content package when customers purchase a Synq.Fit bike or a connected fitness device.

In the present era when people look for stay-at-home solutions, Synq.Fit combines physical and digital experiences through instructor-led fitness activities. It brings best-in-class workout programs along with interactive live sessions at Synq.Fit’s bike. The company has a community of proficient instructors to provide diverse workouts ranging from energizing HIIT training sessions to stress-busting easy rides with yoga and meditation.

