Spain needs to bet on long-haul travel, Asia to develop tourism, govt official says
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 16-06-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 16:15 IST
Spain needs to establish more links with long-haul travel destinations to develop its ailing tourism sector, senior tourism ministry official Fernando Valdes said on Wednesday, adding that China would be a "game changer" for the industry.
"It will add millions of tourists to the flow of international travellers," he told an airline industry event. Madrid's Barajas airport could feasibly become a truly international hub connecting Asian as well as Latin American markets, he said.
