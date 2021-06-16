DCBA organizes Covid -19 vaccination camp for Customs Brokers

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI/PNN): DCBA has organized Covid -19 vaccination camp for Customs Brokers. The first camp is in progress at New Customs House, near IGI Airport, and will be held from June 15th to 18th June 2021. In a bid to protect hundreds of Customs Brokers, their staff, and family members this camp has been organized by DCBA.

The vaccination camp has been organized in association with Delhi Customs and Medanta hospital. The camp was inaugurated by Chief Commissioner Smt Ranjana Jha in the presence of Sh Manish Kumar Commissioner General, Smt Simmi Jain Principal Commissioner Imports, Smt Farah Iqbal Gupta Addl Commissioner, General along with Sh Raman Raj Sud, President DCBA with all office bearers and managing committee members.

Customs Brokers are one of the vital components of the logistics & supply chain system and are recognized as frontline warriors in respect of the fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic through their immensely valuable services. The Customs Brokers are working 24x7 to clear all urgent Covid related cargo/material including oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, ventilators, PPE kits, vaccines, etc from airports and seaports. Highlighting the urgent requirements of the vaccination camp, Mr. Santosh Kumar Choudhary, Hony Secretary DCBA informed that already a large number of Customs Brokers, their staff and family members got infected by the deadly coronavirus and many of our members their staff and young entrepreneurs have lost their lives from our sector.

Mr. Choudhary further shared those responses from the CB community towards the vaccination drive have been tremendous and the same will be continued by organizing more vaccination camps at different Customs locations/ICDs in the Delhi NCR region in the days to come. Currently, more than 1000 people from the trade are being vaccinated in the first phase of this vaccination drive organized by the association. According to Mr. Choudhary, it could only happen because of the huge efforts of the entire Managing Committee of the association.

The Managing Committee of DCBA Headed by Raman Raj Sud, President along with Mr. Gurvinder Singh, Vice-President; Mr. SantoshChoudhary, Hony Secretary; Mr. Rajbir Singh, Hony Joint Secretary; Mr. Bhim Singh Jain, Hony Treasurer; Mr. P.S. Atree, Advisor and Managing Committee Members - Mr. Anil Kumar Mishra, Mr. Davender Lal Pipil, Mr. Devendra Singh Bhadoria, Mr. Mahendra Singh Yadav; Mr. Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Mr. Rohit Kapoor, Mr. Vaneet Aggarwal, Mr. Vijay Raghavan, Mr. Vikrant Gogia, and Mr. Yogesh Kumar. Mr. Vijay Raghavan, Mr. Vikrant Gogia, and Mr. Devendra Singh Bhadoria spearheaded the coordination with Medanta Hospital, Local Administration, and Customs Authority to organize this successful vaccination camp, complying with all government rules & regulations and protocols pertaining to COVID-19 vaccination.

We convey our gratitude to the team of Medanta, Customs officials, and local administration who extended full support to organize the vaccination camp for the greater interest of the import and logistics industry. Before organizing the event DCBA had launched a massive campaign among its members highlighting the importance of vaccination to fight the deadly coronavirus. The association's sensitization programme propagated the following slogan.

Baju Dikhao, COVID Hatao / Roll your sleeves This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

