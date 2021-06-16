Left Menu

India's exports up 46 pc to $14 bn during June 1-14

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 16:29 IST
India's exports up 46 pc to $14 bn during June 1-14
India's exports rose by 46.43 per cent to USD 14.06 billion during June 1-14 on account of healthy growth in shipments in sectors such as engineering, gems and jewellery and petroleum products, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry.

Imports too rose by 98.33 per cent to USD 19.59 billion during the period, the data showed.

Exports of sectors such as engineering, gems and jewellery and petroleum products are recording healthy growth rates.

The exports grew by 52.39 per cent to USD 7.71 billion during the first week of this month and by about 40 per cent to USD 6.35 billion during the second week of this month, according to the data.

Exports during Apr-May this fiscal year jumped to USD 62.89 billion, as against USD 29.41 billion in the same period last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

