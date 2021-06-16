Left Menu

PHDCCI requests govt to extend last date for application submission for food processing PLI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 16:30 IST
Industry chamber PHDCCI has requested the government to extend the last date for submission of expression of interest or applications to avail benefits under the production-linked incentive scheme for food processing industry by two months to August 16.

It said that in the backdrop of the ongoing lockdown and restrictions on movement of people, opening of offices, and absence of concerned personnel from the office due to COVID-19 pandemic, the industry members from the food processing sector have stated that they may not be able to adhere to the deadline of June 17, for submission of expression of interest.

''We are hopeful that with the numerous efforts by the government in containing the pandemic, the lockdown conditions will be eased soon and the business and industry will be able to operate normally.

''We therefore request your kind office to consider our request for extension of the last date up to August 16, 2021,'' it said in a communication to Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister for Agriculture, Farmer Welfare, Cooperation and Food Processing Industry.

The chamber added that the scheme will result in creation of global food manufacturing champions commensurate with India's natural resource endowment and support Indian brands of food products in the international markets.

''We do hope that the industry request for extension of time will be considered favourably and the industry is given a chance to take benefit of the scheme,'' it said.

