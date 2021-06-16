Flipkart unveils new fulfillment centre in Bengal

Walmart owned e-commerce major Flipkart, on Wednesday announced its second-largest new fulfillment center at Dankuni, West Bengal to ramp up its supply chain infrastructure in the east.

The company said Flipkart has seven fulfillment centers in the state with a total area spread across 10 lakh sq ft and 152 delivery hubs ''We are strengthening our supply chain presence in West Bengal and this expansion will help support small and medium businesses from the state while creating thousands of employment opportunities,'' a Flipkart official said.

The new warehouse in Dankuni is spread across an area of over 2.2 lakh square feet and claimed to have created nearly 3,500 direct jobs and will cater to the needs of both Flipkart and Myntra customers in the region.

Flipkart declined to share investment numbers for this fulfillment center.

The new center will augment Flipkart's capabilities to cater to more consumers. ''Over 52 percent of Flipkart consumers are from tier-II and beyond cities, a testament to the growing adoption of e-commerce services,'' officials said.

Flipkart said it is working with over 9,300 Kirana delivery partners and 10,000 sellers from the region.

Flipkart has a partnership with Biswa Bangla, a government entity from West Bengal to showcase the traditional Bengali handicrafts, fabrics, and artifacts on Flipkart Samarth.

