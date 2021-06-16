Rupee slips to 73.32 against dollar ahead of FOMC announcement, falls for 7th session

Extending its losses for the seventh straight session, the rupee slipped by 1 paisa to end at 73.32 against the US dollar following risk-off sentiment among investors ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 73.29 per dollar as against its previous close of 73.31. It hovered in the range of 73.26 to 73.38 during the day.

The domestic currency has lost 52 paise in the seven trading sessions to Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04 percent to 90.50.

''The USDINR spot remains in the mid-range ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcement. If the FOMC pushes back tapering talk, it will dismiss the uptrend in the spot. Otherwise, any hint over the timing of tapering will continue the dollar rally, pushing the USDINR spot higher towards the crucial resistance of 73.50,'' said Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Gupta further said that ''a consistent trading above that will push prices towards 73.60-73.75, however, a reversal may bring the spot back to 72.75-73 zone.'' On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 271.07 points or 0.51 percent lower at 52,501.98, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 101.70 points or 0.64 percent to 15,767.55.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.27 per cent to USD 74.19 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 633.69 crore, according to the exchange data.

''The Indian Rupee ended little changed against the Dollar on Wednesday, as traders awaited the US Federal Reserve's forecasts on inflation, unemployment and the likely path of interest rates,'' said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

The US central bank is expected to maintain a status quo on rates and make no changes to its bond-buying program.

Market participants will also be listening for any change in tone from Fed Chair Jerome Powell about whether the inflation is likely to be temporary or long-lasting.

According to Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, ''Rupee fell for the seventh consecutive session following risk-off sentiments ahead of Federal Reserve policy decision.

''All eyes will be on Powell's presser for commentary around tapering and any change in inflation outlook will impact Fed's dot plots, which may indicate an earlier interest rate increase. This will have a direct impact on emerging market currencies including rupee,'' Parmar said.

Crude oil price, the dollar index, and capital flows remain on center stage to gauge the movement in USDINR.

''We believe inflows from IPO likely to cap the gains while stronger dollar index and crude oil prices may limit the falls in the pair,'' Parmar said adding that in the near term, spot USDINR is expected to trade in the range of 73 to 73.50.

