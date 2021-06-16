Left Menu

J&K Bank looks to raise up to Rs 150 cr by offering shares to employees

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 17:09 IST
J&K Bank looks to raise up to Rs 150 cr by offering shares to employees
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Jammu & Kashmir Bank is looking to raise up to Rs 150 crore by issuing shares to its employees under the Employee Stock Purchase Scheme, the lender said on Wednesday.

The Compensation Committee of the board in its meeting on June 16, 2021, has recommended issuance of 7.5 crore equity shares of the face value of Re 1 each aggregating up to Rs 150 crore (including premium) in one or more tranches to eligible employees of the bank, it said in a regulatory filing.

The stock will be allotted under the J&K Bank Employees Stock Purchase Scheme, 2021.

Shares of J&K Bank closed at Rs 30.55 apiece on BSE, up 4.27 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021