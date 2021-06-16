Left Menu

Two former bankers aim to raise Rs 500-cr fund for on-lending to media projects

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 17:14 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
NV Capital on Wednesday announced to raise Rs 500 crore towards for on-lending to media and entertainment projects in what it claimed as the first credit fund for media and entertainment sector.

The fund has already received Sebi nod as a Category-II Alternate Investment Fund, and will invest in content creators, OTT (over the top) platforms, gaming and entertainment start-ups, as per an official statement.

NV Capital is looking to raise funds from domestic as well as offshore investors like financial institutions, HNIs (high net individuals), family offices and banks for the fund. Jayantilal Gada, chairman and managing director of Pen Studios, is the sponsor of N V Capital.

NV Capital co-founder and Managing Partner Vivek Menon said, ''Given the rapid ascendancy of OTT (over-the-top) and other allied monetisation streams over the past few years, there is upfront cash flow visibility from a project which significantly minimises and mitigates the financing risk.'' NV Capital is set up by Menon and Nitin Menon, and the two were part of Yes Bank's media and entertainment financing group, where they had deployed over Rs 700 crore over 40 projects.

Vivek Menon said a selection criteria for choosing investments will be created, and the fund will invest through a structured debt mechanism in 10-20 projects annually.

With about 1,500 movies being released every year, combined with the rapid rise of multiple OTT monetisation platforms, the value of content has been growing exponentially, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

