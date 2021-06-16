Left Menu

Jubilant FoodWorks shares close nearly 2 pc higher after Q4 earnings

16-06-2021
Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd on Wednesday closed nearly 2 per cent higher after the company reported over three fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The stock, which rose by 4.92 per cent to Rs 3,331.85 -- its 52-week high -- during the day on the BSE, closed at Rs 3,229.75, a gain of 1.71 per cent.

On the NSE, it closed 1.42 per cent higher at Rs 3,221.20.

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Tuesday reported over three fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 105.30 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 32.53 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 1,037.85 crore, up 14.21 per cent, during the quarter under review, as against Rs 908.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of fiscal year 2019-20.

Meanwhile, in a separate fling, JFL informed its board in their meeting held on Tuesday approved recommendation of a final dividend of 60 per cent, which is Rs 6 per equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2020-21.

