Left Menu

Maxxis aims to enhance dealership network by 5 pc this fiscal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 17:25 IST
Maxxis aims to enhance dealership network by 5 pc this fiscal
  • Country:
  • India

Tyre maker Maxxis India on Wednesday said it plans to enhance its sales network by 5 per cent by the end of the current financial year.

Currently, the company has around 3,000 dealerships in the country with it adding over 800 outlets in the last financial year alone. A significant number of dealers added were in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana.

''With our vision to achieve 15 per cent of India's two-wheeler tyre market by 2023, the expansion of dealerships is a significant step in that direction.

''As we move closer to achieve our target, we would like to enhance our footprint by consolidating current channel partners and adding more dealers in our portfolio,'' Maxxis India Director Chu Tsang Chih said in a statement.

The company's aim is to enhance the sales network by five per cent by the end of this fiscal, he added.

''This will give us a filip in reaching out to our stakeholders across every corner of the country,'' he added.

Maxxis is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cheng Shin Rubber Ind Co, the largest two-wheeler tyre manufacturer.

The company has presence in six continents with 21 manufacturing plants and five R&D (research and development) centres worldwide, serving customers across 180 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021