EU appears to be 'almost walking back' on single sky initiative - IATA

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 16-06-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 17:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

The European Commission appears to be 'almost walking back' on its commitment to the European single sky initiative to unify the bloc's air traffic space, a representative of global airline industry body IATA told an event on Wednesday.

"The European Commission does not seem to be committed to this and is almost backtracking," IATA's European Vicepresident Rafael Schvartzman said.

Airlines have been lobbying for the project to eliminate borders for years but it has consistently run into opposition.

