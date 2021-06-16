Left Menu

NASDAQ

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 16-06-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 17:51 IST
Flex supports COVID-19 relief efforts in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh
Flex. Image Credit: ANI
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that it will assist the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh governments in their COVID-19 relief efforts by providing a total of 210 oxygen concentrators and 680 oxygen cylinders. Additionally, Flex is providing 10,000 face masks that were manufactured by the company to each state.

In Tamil Nadu, the oxygen concentrators will be presented to the Greater Chennai Corporation Omandhurar Government Hospital, Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital, Kancheepuram Government Hospital, Tiruvallur Government Hospital and Hindu Mission Hospital. In Andhra Pradesh, the oxygen concentrators will be given to the AP State Medical Infrastructure Corporation and the Machilipatnam Collector's Office. The oxygen cylinders will be provided to the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd (SIPCOT) and the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board.

"At Flex, we are committed to supporting our communities and partnering with organizations to help affected areas and navigate and respond to the situation. Our hearts go out to all the people who have lost their loved ones to the pandemic. It is our endeavor to serve and support the communities around us by providing vital medical equipment in their time of need," said Sekaran Letchumanan, Vice President, Operations at Flex. Flex India is also closely working with non-profit partner United Way to deploy COVID-19 relief assistance across the country.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

