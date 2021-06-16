EU Commission approves Portugal's recovery plan
Under the scheme, Portugal will get 13.9 billion euros in grants and 2.7 billion euros in loans until 2026. "Today, the European Commission has decided to give its green light to Portugal's 16.6 billion euro recovery and resilience plan, the first to be endorsed by the Commission," EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission approved on Wednesday Portugal's plan for recovery after the pandemic and transformation into a greener and more digitalised economy, the first such approval I in the 27-nation bloc. Under the scheme, Portugal will get 13.9 billion euros in grants and 2.7 billion euros in loans until 2026.
"Today, the European Commission has decided to give its green light to Portugal's 16.6 billion euro recovery and resilience plan, the first to be endorsed by the Commission," EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. "The reforms and investments contained in this plan will allow Portugal to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis stronger, more resilient, and better prepared for the future," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Several cops contracted COVID on duty, must follow precautions: Hyderabad police commissioner
HC asks North MCD Commissioner to make endeavour to pay salaries, pensions of staff
Election Commission confident of holding five assembly polls next year, including in UP and Punjab, on time: CEC Sushil Chandra to PTI.
EU Commission to borrow 80 bln euros in 2021 to finance recovery
EU Commission to borrow 80 bln euros in 2021 to finance recovery