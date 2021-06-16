Left Menu

Fitch affirms Sri Lanka at CCC amid debt service challenges

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sri Lanka's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at CCC.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 18:02 IST
Fitch affirms Sri Lanka at CCC amid debt service challenges
Low forex reserves and rising government debt pose sustainability risks. Image Credit: ANI

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sri Lanka's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at CCC. It said the island nation's CCC rating reflects a challenging foreign-currency sovereign external debt repayment burden over the medium term, low foreign exchange reserves and rising government debt that gives rise to sustainability risks.

External liquidity pressures have eased somewhat in recent months following bilateral loan disbursements and expectation of a forthcoming IMF special drawing rights (SDR) allocation. Nevertheless, said Fitch, Sri Lanka's medium-term debt service challenges are substantial and pose risks to the sovereign's debt repayment capacity.

A total of about USD29 billion in foreign currency debt obligations are due between now and 2026 against foreign exchange reserves of USD4.5 billion as of end-April. Fitch projected Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves to remain at about USD 4.5 billion by end-2021 before declining to USD3.9 billion by end-2022.

The current account deficit is likely to widen to 2.8 per cent in 2021 and narrow to 2.1 per cent of GDP in 2022. The forecasts assume remittances will remain resilient in 2021-22 and tourism is likely to recover only from 2022. Sri Lanka's economy contracted by 3.6 per cent in 2020 as a result of Covid-19 pandemic. Fitch projected growth of 3.8 per cent in 2021, down from an earlier forecast of 4.9 per cent, in light of a recent surge in virus cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021