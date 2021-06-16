Left Menu

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences IPO subscribed 27 pc on Day 1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 19:20 IST
The initial public offer of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited was subscribed 27 per cent on Wednesday, the first day of subscription.

The IPO received bids for 38,57,274 shares against 1,44,13,073 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

The portion meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 14 per cent, non institutional investors 2 per cent and that for retail individual investors (RIIs) 1 times.

The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2,35,60,538 equity shares.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd on Tuesday raised over Rs 955 crore from anchor investors.

Price range for the offer is at Rs 815-825 per share.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 2,144 crore.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of number of patients treated and treatments offered.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India) and IIFL Securities are the managers to the offer.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

