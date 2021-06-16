Left Menu

Hyderabad airport implements video analytics to enhance passenger safety

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-06-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 19:30 IST
Hyderabad, June 16 (PTI): GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), which manages Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, has implemented queue management systems combining IoT security cameras and AI video analytics that help improve passenger experience by reducing waiting time at passenger touch-points.

In a press release, GHIAL said it has collaborated with AllGoVision Technologies as technology partner to implement the queue management systems.

The smart queue management solution uses advanced camera- based video analytics which helps the airport staff constantly monitor various key parameters such as peak passenger waiting time and take corrective actions as needed which are essential for the safety of both passengers and airport staff in pandemic times, it said.

The advanced video analytics platform analyses the video feed from various cameras and uses deep learning-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to accurately estimate passenger statistics over time.

In addition to queue management analytics, GHIAL is also using the technology for enhanced security such as camera- tampering, loitering, parking violation, object classification, wrong way detection and left object detection, the release said.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

