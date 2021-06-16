Two killed in UP road crash
Two youths were killed on Wednesday when a truck hit their motorcycle in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.
Sanjay (22) and Raju (24), residents of Jabrapur village, were hit by a truck while it was trying to overtake their bike, Station House Officer (SHO) Ravindra Srivastava said.
They had gone to Bhawanipur intersection in Bindki town for some work when the accident occurred, police said.
Both died on the spot, Srivastava said, adding that the truck driver has been nabbed and further action is being taken.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO added.
