Left Menu

Two killed in UP road crash

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 16-06-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 19:36 IST
Two killed in UP road crash
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two youths were killed on Wednesday when a truck hit their motorcycle in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Sanjay (22) and Raju (24), residents of Jabrapur village, were hit by a truck while it was trying to overtake their bike, Station House Officer (SHO) Ravindra Srivastava said.

They had gone to Bhawanipur intersection in Bindki town for some work when the accident occurred, police said.

Both died on the spot, Srivastava said, adding that the truck driver has been nabbed and further action is being taken.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021