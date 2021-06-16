Bengal urges Centre not to dissolve SAIL raw materials division in Kolkata

The West Bengal government on Wednesday requested Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene and stop dismantling of the Raw Materials Division (RMD) of state-owned Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) in Kolkata, saying that it would result in job loss amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SAIL board's move to dissolve the RMD headquarters in the city will also be detrimental to the interests of two ''iconic and profitable'' steel plants at Durgapur and Burnpur in West Bengal, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra said in a letter to Pradhan.

The company has not yet come out with an official statement about the dissolution of the RMD but sources had told PTI about it last week.

The SAIL board has also decided to transfer control of its mines to Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha and Bokaro Steel Plant in Jharkhand depending on their location, sources had said.

They had added that the non-contractual employees at the RMD headquarters would be shifted to Rourkela and Bokaro, but the axe is likely to fall on contractual workers.

''I am shocked to learn from the media that the RMD is being dismantled. This will result in the job loss of scores of contractual employees in the midst of this Covid pandemic literally putting them in the harm's way.

''It is even more alarming that with the dismantling of RMD, the iconic Durgapur and Burnpur integrated Steel plants in West Bengal would be left with no captive mines nor would they get supplies of iron since the RMD vertical would have been dismantled,'' the letter read.

The Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) in Durgapur and the IISCO Steel Plant (ISP) in Burnpur, two SAIL units located in Paschim Bardhaman district, employ 14,400 workers and made a profit of Rs 1,486 crore, the minister said.

The DSP was set up in the late 1950s while the ISP, one of the country's oldest steel plants, was established in 1918.

''Apparently, the 15 Iron ore mines, Flux Mines and Collieries run by Raw Materials Division (RMD) of SAIL would now be entirely allocated to Rourkela and Bokaro Steel Plants,'' Mitra said.

Such allocations would leave the DSP and the ISP ''in the lurch, to procure their raw materials from the open market or remain at the mercy of Rourkela and Bokaro'' to provide them with raw materials, he claimed.

The price of the raw material supplied to these two plants by the RMD is Rs 650 a tonne while that in the open market is Rs 9,500 a tonne, he said.

''Therefore, by throwing Durgapur and Burnpur into the open market, the plants would become over time, cost inefficient, unprofitable and unviable,'' Mitra said in the letter.

The Kolkata-headquartered RMD has about 15 mines of iron ore and coal.

Mitra said that he is disturbed to hear that the top management of SAIL informally told workers unions that the Union steel minister himself is behind the unfortunate strategic decision.

''I sincerely urge you to instruct your officers on the Board to stop SAIL from dismantling RMD and thereby saving the two great iconic and profitable institutions of the Maharatna PSU,'' Mitra said in his letter to Pradhan.

The ruling Trinamool Congress recently alleged that the decision to dissolve SAILs RMD headquarters in Kolkata is part of a larger conspiracy by the Centre against the state.

PTI BSM NN NN

