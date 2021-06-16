Arunachal Guv urges Border Roads Organisation to provide cost-effective roads

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra on Wednesday urged Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to provide cost-effective and sustainable road infrastructure in the state for the well-being of people.

The governor, during a meeting with the Director- General of Border Roads (DGBT), Lt General Rajeev Chaudhry, who called on him at Raj Bhawan here, emphasised the necessity of ensuring proper construction and quality of roads, use of latest technologies, and averting mishaps while laying the roads, an official communique said.

''Road communication for the territorial security of the nation is of paramount importance in Arunachal Pradesh being a frontier state bordering three countries,'' the governor said.

He pointed out that due to inclement climate and heavy rainfall, road communication often gets disrupted causing hardship to the people, especially during medical emergencies, transportation of perishable agricultural products, and other economic activities.

''For the well-being of the people, Border Roads Organization (BRO) has to provide cost-effective and sustainable infrastructure in the state,'' he added.

Dr. Mishra suggested to the DG for appropriately contributing towards the construction, up-gradation, and maintenance of Miao-Vijoynagar Road in Changlang district, which is being taken up by the state Rural Works Department.

He invited scientific advice and technical suggestions from the BRO for the implementation of the strategic road project, which would facilitate movement of heavy load carriers during emergencies.

Earlier, the DG briefed the governor about the roads and bridges taken up by the BRO.

Lt Gen Chaudhry also assured the governor of sharing expertise in road constructions in challenging locations with the work departments of the state government, the communique added.

