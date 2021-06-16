Odisha power distribution unit launches app for meter reading by customers

The Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Odisha government, on Wednesday announced the launch of a mobile app by which customers themselves can read metres and generate bills.

Customers can also pay the bill online using the TPCODL MITRA app, the power distribution company said in a statement.

Advertisement

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic resulted in restricted movements due to lockdown and made it difficult for the TPCODL employees to carry out physical meter readings.

The app will eliminate the errors that can happen in manual meter reading during difficult situations, the company said.

One has to register for the self-meter reading service, capture the current meter reading using a smartphone and submit it on the app to generate the bill.

Customers can also report theft issues or receive power cut information through the app, the TPCODL said.

In the joint venture, Tata Power holds a majority stake of 51 per cent. The TPCODL serves a population of 1.36 crore with a customer base of 26 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)