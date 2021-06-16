Left Menu

SBI to consider raising additional tier-1 capital next week

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 21:37 IST
SBI to consider raising additional tier-1 capital next week
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The country's largest lender SBI on Wednesday said its central board will meet next week to consider raising additional tier 1 capital for the current fiscal.

A meeting of the central board of State Bank of India is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2021, to consider raising capital, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said it plans to raise additional tier-1 (AT-1) capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instruments in US dollar or Indian rupee through a public offer or private placement to overseas and/or Indian investors during FY22.

AT-1 bonds, also called perpetual bonds, carry no maturity date but have a call option. The issuer of such bonds may call or redeem the bonds if it is getting money at a cheaper rate, especially at a time when interest rates are falling.

Shares of SBI closed 0.83 per cent down at Rs 425.95 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021