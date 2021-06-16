Left Menu

FinMin seeks expenditure proposals for first supplementary demands

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 21:41 IST
FinMin seeks expenditure proposals for first supplementary demands
Ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, the finance ministry has sought expenditure proposals for the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants from various ministries to deal with the challenges arising due to the second COVID-19 wave.

The first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2021-22 is proposed to be placed before Parliament in the ensuing monsoon session, the finance ministry said in an office memorandum.

The monsoon session, the shortest, usually begins in July.

The cases that would be eligible to be incorporated under such demands include those where advances from the Contingency Fund of India have been granted.

Besides, payments against court decree would be included as well in cases where the finance ministry has specifically advised moving of the supplementary demand in the monsoon session, it said.

Proposals are invited for cases where the finance ministry has specifically advised to proposed supplementary demand in the monsoon session, it said.

According to the memorandum, the proposals along with the draft statement justifying supplementary demands to be included in the first batch should be forwarded to the Budget Division by latest June 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

