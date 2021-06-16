Welspun Enterprises profit falls 54pc in Jan-Mar

Welspun Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit fell 54 per cent to Rs 40.94 crore during the quarter ended March 31.

The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 89.08 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Welspun Enterprises said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated total income during the January-March 2021 quarter rose to Rs 600.97 crore compared to Rs 515.70 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses during the quarter also increased to Rs 535 crore crore, from Rs 434 crore a year ago.

