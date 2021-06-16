Left Menu

Welspun Enterprises profit falls 54pc in Jan-Mar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 22:12 IST
Welspun Enterprises profit falls 54pc in Jan-Mar
  • Country:
  • India

Welspun Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit fell 54 per cent to Rs 40.94 crore during the quarter ended March 31.

The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 89.08 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Welspun Enterprises said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated total income during the January-March 2021 quarter rose to Rs 600.97 crore compared to Rs 515.70 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses during the quarter also increased to Rs 535 crore crore, from Rs 434 crore a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021