Indian automotive veteran Ashok Thakur to lead KLT in S Africa

Ashok Thakur, who helped Mahindra build its brand on the African continent from its South African base, has been appointed as the CEO of KLT Automotive and Tubular Products South Africa, a subsidiary of the major Indian manufacturer.

Thakur, 60, took up the position in May after retiring from Mahindra on April 1, 2021. He has been involved in international business in Africa for the past 25 years.

Advertisement

He has been charged with developing and driving KLT’s 10-year vision to lift the company to the next level in terms of product expansion and diversification as well as increasing production volumes.

''There is a great opportunity to transform an auto component company in the current South African environment, despite the challenges of the current economic situation,'' Thakur told PTI.

''Auto sales are going up after having declined for the past 5-6 years and there is a new Automotive Production and Development Programme incentive scheme for the motor industry aimed at promoting production volumes and creating employment across the automotive value chain, which is supporting localisation.

''My immediate objectives are to expand the customer base and also look at industries other than auto and in the medium term to look at inorganic growth to achieve the vision for Africa of our Group Chairman,” Thakur added.

During his career with Mahindra, Thakur was involved in setting up automotive import and export operations in Africa and running Mahindra SA as CEO for six years. This was followed by a further three years with Mahindra where he was responsible for the major Indian conglomerate’s automotive and agricultural interests in Africa.

Thakur returned to India in 2018 where he took up the position of Vice President - Group Public Affairs for the Mahindra Group’s engagement with the government at central and state level until his retirement.

The South African subsidiary of KLT Group was established in 2009 as a Tier-1 supplier to the automotive industry.

KLT Group currently employs more than 700 people at the four plants that it operates in three South African provinces, manufacturing automotive components such as chassis, B-pillars and various pressed steel components.

The South African plants include the only chassis manufacturing unit outside of the company’s India base that is located on the African continent.

''The group remains committed to strengthening its footprint in South Africa and other African countries and will continue to invest in new technologies and skills development as it grows its African business interests,” said Jubin Thakkar, KLT Group Chairman and Managing Director.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)