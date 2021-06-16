RBI turns net buyer of US dollar in April; purchases USD 4.212 bn

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) turned net buyer of the US currency in April after it purchased USD 4.212 billion from the spot market on a net basis, according to the central bank data.

During the month, while the RBI bought USD 8.182 billion from the spot market, it sold USD 3.97 billion, the monthly RBI bulletin for June 2021, released on Wednesday, showed.

In March this year, the central bank had net sold USD 5.699 billion of the US currency. It had purchased USD 20.25 billion and sold USD 25.949 billion in the spot market.

In FY2020-21, the RBI had net purchased USD 68.315 billion from the spot market. It had bought USD 162.479 billion from the spot market and sold USD 94.164 billion during the fiscal 2020-21, the data showed.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of April 2021 was USD 64.944 billion, compared with a net purchase of USD 72.751 billion in March 2021, the data showed.

