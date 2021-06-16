IKEA launches online sales service in Bengaluru

Swedish home furnishings retailer IKEA on Wednesday said it has launched an online sales service in Bengaluru ahead of opening a store in the city that is expected to be functional within a year.

The company also plans to open a city-centre store within Bengaluru to be more accessible and to connect withcustomers, according to a statement. ''IKEA's much-awaited Bengaluru market entry, led by e-commerce and mobile shopping app is the first step in entering the market and marks a significant milestone in the Swedish retailer's new retail direction which aims to bring it closer to where people are, with new touchpoints and services, focusing on both digital and physical formats with an omnichannel approach,'' it said.

IKEA India CEO Peter Betzel said Karnataka is an important market for the company and Bengaluru is one of the largest home furnishing markets in India. ''We will bring a complete omni-channel offer to the market and are excited to take the first step now with the launch of our e-commerce channel and meeting the many people in Bengaluru with their aspirations and dreams for a better life at home,'' he said.

Betzel also said that IKEA will open its store in Nagasandra within a year. ''The store will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station, supporting faster and greener commute for the many people to the IKEA store. Over time, we will also open a city-centre store within Bengaluru to be even more accessible and connect with many more people,'' he added.

IKEA's presence in the state will help create employment opportunities, enable skill development and bring best practices in the retail sector.

''Over the next five years, across different IKEA businesses in Bengaluru, the company plans to engage around 2,500 co-workers directly with 50 per cent diversity across all levels and will generate close to 1,200 indirect jobs linked with its business operations,'' the company said.

In India, IKEA is building a stronger digital capacity and will expand to more cities to meet 100 million people in the coming years.

It is expanding its presence in through online channels. Earlier this month, it had entered Gujarat by extending its online sales to cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara. IKEA India, part of Ingka Group, opened its first retail store in Hyderabad in August 2018, followed by online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune in 2019 as part of its multi-channel approach.

It opened its second store in India at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, in 2020.

