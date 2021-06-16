Effective communication must for managing inflation expectations, yield curve: RBI article

Managing inflation expectations, including through effective communication, should be part of any strategy to manage the sovereign yield curve, an article published in RBI's monthly bulletin said on Wednesday.

The article titled 'A Macroeconomic View of the Shape of India's Sovereign Yield Curve' has been authored by Michael Debabrata Patra, Harendra Behera and Joice John from the Reserve Bank of India.

RBI said the views expressed in the article are those of the authors and do not represent its perspective.

''Managing inflation expectations, including through effective communication, should be part of any strategy to manage the yield curve, since changes in inflation expectations impact the level, slope and curvature of the yield curve and can counteract the monetary policy stance,'' the article said.

In these extraordinary times, recent developments in gilt markets in India as well as in the rest of the world present a term premium conundrum.

''Market participants sneeze when large government borrowing programmes are announced and/or when their inflation expectations are aroused,'' the authors said. Central banks struggle to prevent them from catching a cold by taking down policy rates to as low as they can, even to the zero bound and below, the article said, adding that they also undertake open market operations that inject liquidity and take out bonds from market turnover.

''They relieve supply pressures in the market at the cost of bloating their own balance sheets, warranting additional provision for market risk,'' it said.

Without a doubt, it takes at least two views to make a market and derive efficient outcomes, the article said.

''In the recent period, however, when market processes of price discovery and efficient resource allocation have been overwhelmed by the pandemic, the search for cooperative solutions is often sacrificed at the altar of face offs,'' the authors said. Market participants seek to outguess and front run central banks who, on their part, believe that markets are idiosyncratic and have to be intervened to produce competitive outcomes, they added.

The article said when the traditional channels of transmission of monetary policy are frozen because of risk aversion and absent demand, central banks have to turn to market-based channels of transmission to ensure congenial financial conditions for the recovery.

In such situations, the gilt yield becomes a variable that it is more important for monetary policy than debt management.

''And hence, macroeconomic conditions should be taken into account in any assessment of the level, slope and curvature of the yield curve,'' the article said. Monetary policy is a potent instrument for influencing the term structure of interest rates as policy rate changes impact the slope while liquidity affects the level as well as the slope of the yield curve, rendering it a better instrument for managing the yield curve, it said.