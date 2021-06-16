Woman-child murder: husband still missing, multiple probe teams formed

A day after a 35-year-old woman and her eight-year-old son were found murdered in different areas of the city, police has formed multiple teams to probe the case, an official said on Wednesday.

The body of the child was found in the Katraj area on Tuesday evening while the woman's body was found on Saswad-Jejuri road in Saswad area on the morning of the same day.

Advertisement

''We have formed several teams to investigate the double murder,'' said Sagar Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police. The father of the child was still missing, he said.

Senior inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, where the case related to the child's murder has been lodged, said prima-facie the father's role in the case was suspected.

According to the police, the boy was strangulated.

The family was apparently worried as the boy was suffering from a developmental disorder and was under treatment, inspector Kalaskar said.

''The family's relatives are on the way to Pune from Madhya Pradesh. We will get more information about the family from them,'' he said.

According to Saswad police, the family had hired a car, and the rental company has provided information about its location at different times. The boy's father's mobile was switched off after he left the car in Market Yard area, said a senior official from Saswad police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)