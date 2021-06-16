Left Menu

Fire breaks out at AIIMS hospital in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 23:40 IST
A fire broke out at an AIIMS hospital building here on Wednesday evening, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No injury has been reported so far in the fire that broke out on the ninth floor of the hospital's Convergence Block, they said.

According to the fire department, a call about the fire was received at around 10.30 pm after which 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the officials said.

