EU appears to be 'almost walking back' on single sky initiative - IATA

Updated: 17-06-2021 01:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 01:50 IST
The European Council appears to be "almost walking back" on its commitment to the European single sky initiative to unify the bloc's air traffic space, a representative of global airline industry body IATA told an event on Wednesday.

"The European Council does not seem to be committed to this, and is almost backtracking," IATA's European Vice President Rafael Schvartzman said. Airlines have been lobbying for the project to eliminate borders for years but it has consistently run into opposition.

