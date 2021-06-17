Amazon to open second robotics fulfilment center in Louisiana

Amazon is investing USD200 million to open a new robotics fulfilment center in the U.S. state of Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards and the company announced on Wednesday.

"We're excited to be growing our operations in the heart of Louisiana and want to thank the local community and all of the state and local leaders for their support in making this project possible," said Bri Tye, Regional Director of Operations at Amazon.

The latest robotics fulfilment center in Baton Rouge will include contemporary robotics technology, inventory and shipping operations in a multi-level building. At the new 820,000 square-foot Robotics Facility in Baton Rouge, Amazon employees will pick, pack and ship smaller customer orders, such as books, toys, electronics and other household items alongside the latest in robotics technology.

The new facility in Louisiana, which is expected to open by December 2022, will create over 1,000 new, full-time jobs with starting pay of USD15 per hour and comprehensive benefits beginning on day one.

Amazon's full-time employees receive comprehensive benefits, including full medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with a 50 percent company match. In addition, the company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back to new parents.

"Today's announcement by Amazon reveals a new chapter in that history, as Baton Rouge will now be home to a state-of-the-art Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center. I am proud to welcome this new investment to Louisiana's Capital Region, and I thank Amazon for its continued investment in our great state – the third such investment in seven months," said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

From 2010-2019, the e-commerce giant has invested more than USD250 million in Louisiana, including infrastructure and compensation to employees, contributing an additional USD220 million into the state's economy over that period.