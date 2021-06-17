Popular gaming platform Sixer Game, part of Game Development Platform Beryllium Secures USD3 Million in Pre-Series A Round

NEW DELHI, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based Beryllium, an innovative game development startup behind the fast-growing Indian platform, Sixer Game, announced it has secured a USD 3 Million investment for its Pre-Series A Round led by Bullpen Capital. Other investors include Genting Ventures and Velo Partners.

Sixer Game is an exciting fantasy game with over two lakh users who trade fantasy stocks in cricketers. Users must predict at least three players they think will perform well over at least four games, to build a successful portfolio.

The funds will be used to expand the team and engineering resources, and facilitate product development. Founded in 2019, Beryllium targets the rapidly expanding fantasy service sector, providing an out-of-the-box licensed solution to companies seeking innovative sport-fintech games.

Amay Makhija, Founder of Beryllium, commented, ''As a passionate believer in bringing trading mechanisms to game design, our platform sets us apart from the rest. We aim to engage and empower the younger generation with financial know-how and guarantee a seamless user experience. We are humbled to be able to leverage the knowledge of our investors to achieve our goal.'' ''Beryllium sits at the intersection of trading, social gaming and sports tech and we're excited to help them lead a fantasy sports-tech revolution in one of the world's fastest growing markets,'' said Paul Martino, General Partner at Bullpen Capital. ''We see massive opportunity in a fantasy-sports-meets-traditional-trading-type play, and we learned early on with FanDuel how big of an impact fantasy sports technology can have in the right hands.'' Sixer Game was launched in 2020 and has become a strong player in the fantasy sports sector with aims to expand into new sports such as tennis. Today, Beryllium is poised to expand regionally and seek opportunities to integrate its platform across sectors. For more details on Beryllium, please visit www.beryllium.ai.

About Beryllium Beryllium is a Singapore-based sports and fintech oriented game development firm that aims to bring trading mechanisms to game design. The current Beryllium platform is aimed towards introducing trading systems to fantasy sports, so that users can buy and sell fantasy stocks in athletes. Founded in 2019, Beryllium aims to engage and educate the younger generation on how trading works through an exciting topic - fantasy sports.

