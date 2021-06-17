Websites of major U.S. airlines face outage - Downdetector
Websites of major U.S. airline companies American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines faced an outage early on Thursday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector. More than a thousand user reports indicated problems at Southwest Airlines, with over 400 user reports indicating the same for Delta Air Lines, according to Downdetector.
- Country:
- United States
Websites of major U.S. airline companies American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines faced an outage early on Thursday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector. More than a thousand user reports indicated problems at Southwest Airlines, with over 400 user reports indicating the same for Delta Air Lines, according to Downdetector. That number was around 300 for the other two airline companies.
Southwest canceled nearly 300 flights on Wednesday and delayed more than 500 a day after it was forced to temporarily halt operations over a computer glitch.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- American Airlines
- U.S.
- Delta Air Lines
- Southwest Airlines
- United Airlines
ALSO READ
U.S. to detail plan for global distribution of 80 mln vaccine doses
U.S. says ransomware attack on meatpacker JBS likely from Russia; cattle slaughter resuming
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tick up U.S. data bolsters reopening hopes
China holds economic talks with second top U.S. official in a week
China vice premier holds talks with U.S. Treasury secretary