Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance arm expects to incur up to Rs 275 cr loss in Jun qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 10:56 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@KotakBankLtd)
Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday said its life insurance arm expects to incur a loss of up to Rs 275 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 due to high fatalities in India during the second wave of COVID-19.

''Due to increased claims and higher mortality related provisioning arising on account of the second wave, the company expects to incur a loss for the quarter ended June 2021 in the estimated range of Rs 225-275 crore on shareholder's account,'' Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company said in a regulatory filing.

The company said the provisioning going forward will depend on the trends in mortality.

''The company continues to have a strong capital and solvency position,'' the private insurer said.

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company said the foregoing extraordinary development and its potential impact were discussed at a meeting of its board on June 16, 2021.

Kotak Life Insurance is one of the fastest-growing insurance companies in India, covering over 30 million lives nationwide (as on September 30, 2020).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

