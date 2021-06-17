TTK Prestige launches innovative Sleek SS gas stove that is high on aesthetics and low on maintenance

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI/PNN): A stylish and well-crafted gas stove can contribute so much to the aesthetics of a kitchen. However, performance and low maintenance are equally important criteria when selecting a gas stove. If you are in the market for a new gas stove, consider TTK Prestige's elegant Sleek SS gas stove. Consumers can choose between two variants 3B AND 2B. The thoughtful spill-proof design helps control messy spills, keeping your kitchen cleaner and easy to maintain. The frameless body allows for ample space to reach under and clean after every use.

Focusing on innovation, TTK Prestige has ensured that every part of the Sleek such as the ergonomically designed knobs, the high-efficiency tri-pin brass burners and the durable stainless steel top all contribute significantly to the aesthetics. The brass burners ensure that the food is evenly cooked and that there is efficient usage of LPG. This is particularly important to ensure that the cylinder lasts for longer, thus keeping household expenses in check. For those home cooks that are looking to speed up the cooking process, the jumbo burner, which is available in the 3B model, will do the trick as the huge flame ensures that the cooking time is reduced. The robust pan supports are specially designed for Indian cooking. The Sleek gas stove is lightweight, which makes it portable and easy to move around.

Over the last 66 years, TTK Prestige has emerged as the go-to kitchen appliances brand for home cooks across the country. In fact, it is estimated that there exists a TTK Prestige product in nearly every kitchen in India. The brand operates on the pillars of trust, safety, and health, which form the basis of every TTK Prestige product. Right from inception, the brand has prioritized addressing the pain points of home-cooks across the country. The Sleek is the perfect example of how TTK Prestige as a brand has upgraded the humble gas stove to offer home cooks a combination of aesthetics and functionality.

The 2B Sleek retails for INR 4795, whilst the 3B version costs INR 5995. Both models are available for purchase at Prestige Xclusive stores and leading retail outlets in West Bengal. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

