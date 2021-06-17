IFI Techsolutions launches IFI Tech Academy to build Next Generation Cloud Computing Talent

IFI Tech solutions (www.ifi.tech), Microsoft Gold Partner, and a leading Cloud Solutions Provider announced the launch of IFI Tech Academy under its aegis today. This initiative aims to coach the next generation of Microsoft Azure talent.

Commenting on the launch of IFI Tech Academy, Ankur Garg, Founder, IFI Tech solutions, said, ''We are thrilled to announce the launch of IFI Tech Academy. The objective of our academy is to transform today's students to tomorrows Cloud experts. As per a report from Research & Markets, Cloud Computing Industry is pegged to grow more than doubly from $371.4 Billion in 2020 to $832.1 Billion by 2025. There is already an increased demand for cloud solutions and services offering attractive growth opportunities. However, this upsurge in demand isn't being addressed adequately enough as there is a significant void in the availability of qualified and skilled cloud talent. IFI Tech Academy will help reduce this gap by partnering with governments, colleges, and universities with an aim to train at least 20,000 professionals/students over the next 3 years.'' IFI Tech Academy's Azure Bootcamp will comprise of a 4-week training schedule for up to 3 hours daily where the students will be coached by IFI's very own Microsoft certified trainers. The program will focus heavily on hands-on labs and demos to make students industry-ready. Adding more value to the quality of the program, IFI Tech Academy will invite industry professionals and experts from renowned IT companies as guest speakers on a weekly basis which can help students gain industry insights, draw from the experience of the corporate world and open doors to opportunities for a brighter future in the IT Industry. On successful completion of the course, students will be certified on one or more Microsoft Azure certifications that are designed specifically for the market requirements and the job roles. Microsoft Azure certified professionals are in high demand for developing cloud applications and managing cloud infrastructures.

Advertisement

Aspiring next-generation Microsoft Azure talent may get further details and information about this program on https://ifi.tech/academy or https://microsoftcareer.com/ About IFI Tech solutions: IFI Tech solutions (www.ifi.tech) is a leading cloud solution and managed services provider that was recognized as a 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist. Founded by former Microsoft executives, IFI Tech solutions has delivered over 370 projects, 45,000 consulting hours, migrated 4,100-plus servers for more than 260 global customers, and has a presence in India, the US, UK, Australia, and UAE. Also, IFI Tech solutions has earned Microsoft Azure Advanced Specializations on Windows Server and SQL Server Migration and Modernization of Web Applications.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458270/IFI_TECH_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)