Dr. Martens kicks off listed status with 22% earnings rise

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 11:44 IST
Dr. Martens, the classic British boot brand that listed its shares in January, on Thursday reported a 22% rise in annual core earnings with online sales helping to soften the hit from COVID-19-related store closures.

The group, known for its chunky boots with yellow stitching, made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 224.2 million pounds ($313.6 million), on revenue up 15% to 773 million pounds - in line with guidance set out at the time of its initial public offering (IPO) of growth of 14-15%. ($1 = 0.7149 pounds)

