IndusInd Bank launches digital lending platform

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Thursday launched IndusEasyCredit, a comprehensive digital lending platform that enables customers to meet their financial requirements from the comfort of their homes.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-06-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 12:21 IST
The bank's distribution network includes 2,015 branches and outlets besides 2,872 ATMs.. Image Credit: ANI
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Thursday launched IndusEasyCredit, a comprehensive digital lending platform that enables customers to meet their financial requirements from the comfort of their homes. With this, both existing, as well as non-IndusInd Bank customers, can instantly avail personal loans or credit cards on a single platform in a completely paperless and digital manner.

IndusEasyCredit offers a digital end-to-end process that leverages power of India's public digital infrastructure Indiastack to offer personal loans and credit cards in a paperless, presence-less and cashless manner. The stack leverages more than 35 interfaces to digitally verify KYC and employment information as well as analyse bank statements. It then leverages advanced analytics and machine learning based models to assess eligibility in real time.

Post this, the customer can conduct Video KYC and get the loan disbursed into his or her account after executing the agreement digitally without having to visit a branch or do any lengthy documentation. The stack will also be leveraged by various partners of the bank.

Charu Mathur, Chief Digital Officer and Head of Business Strategy, said the proposition will offer customers a differentiated banking experience. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

