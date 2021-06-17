Left Menu

Mining stocks drag FTSE 100 from 16-month highs; airlines soar

Mining stocks knocked London's FTSE 100 index off 16-month highs on Thursday as a hawkish turn by the Federal Reserve hit commodity prices, although Britain's plans to ease travel restrictions allowed airline shares to buck the trend.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 13:05 IST
Mining stocks knocked London's FTSE 100 index off 16-month highs on Thursday as a hawkish turn by the Federal Reserve hit commodity prices, although Britain's plans to ease travel restrictions allowed airline shares to buck the trend. The blue-chip index fell 0.5% and was on track for its biggest percentage fall in two weeks. Miners, fell nearly 2% as metal prices slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled an earlier-than-expected change in its broader policy.

Large dollar-earning consumer staples companies Unilever , Diageo and Reckitt Benckiser Group fell between 0.6% and 0.8%. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.2%.

However, airlines including Wizz Air, Ryanair Holdings, British Airways-owner IAG and EasyJet Plc jumped between 2% and 3.3% after Britain said it was considering allowing those who are double vaccinated against COVID-19 to enjoy a foreign holiday without intrusive red tape. Premier Inn-owner Whitbread gained 4.6% after saying hotel bookings in its tourist locations picked up in the run-up to the summer travel season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

