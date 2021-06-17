Swiss National Bank keeps expansive policy in place despite inflationary pressures
The Swiss National Bank is keeping its ultra-loose monetary policy in place, the central bank said on Thursday while raising its inflation forecasts as the global economy recovers from last year's pandemic.
The SNB kept its policy rate locked at -0.75%, as unanimously forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
