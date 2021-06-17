Norway holds rates at zero, signals September hike

Norway's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday as expected, but said a hike was likely to follow in September and steepened its trajectory of subsequent rate rises as the economy recovers from the effects of COVID-19. Norges Bank has long signalled a hike this year, which could well make it the first among the central banks of the G10 currencies group of developed economies to raise the cost of borrowing.

Economists polled by Reuters had been almost evenly split over whether Norway's monetary policymakers would favour September or December to push the policy rate up from its record low 0.0%. "In the committee's current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks, the policy rate will most likely be raised in September," Norges Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a statement.

Norway's currency, the crown, strengthened to trade at 10.12 against the euro from 10.15 just before the 0800 GMT policy announcement. It then fell back to trade at 10.16 at 0815 GMT. "The new rate path suggest two rate hikes this year, in line with our view," Nordea Markets said in a note to clients.

The central bank now predicts the policy rate will average 0.8% in 2022, higher than the 0.5% it had forecast three months ago, and rise further in 2023 to average 1.3%, up from 1.0% expected previously. (Editing by Gwladys Fouche and John Stonestreet)

