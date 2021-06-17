Britain and United States resolve Airbus/Boeing trade dispute
17-06-2021
Britain and United States on Thursday said they had agreed a deal to resolve a tariff dispute over Airbus and Boeing after a similar a U.S.-European Union deal earlier in the week.
Both sides have agreed to suspend retaliatory tariffs for 5 years and cooperate more closely on tackling unfair trade practices by non-market economies, Britain's trade ministry said in a statement.
